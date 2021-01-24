Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Even with some sunshine, temperatures would up just shy of 30 degrees.

However, that’s right where we should be this time of year.

Heading into Sunday, we’ll pick up a light snow pattern that will produce around an inch of snow.

Some areas along the 127 corridor including Mt. Pleasant might see up to 2″ in spots.

This will be more of a nuisance snow, creating some slick roads, bridges, entrance and exit ramps.

So, if you’re headed out, keep that in mind.

Temperatures by mid-afternoon will top out around 30 degrees.

Then, our attention turns to a storm system we’ve been talking about for a number of days.

The current storm track has it dropping a decent, plowable snow from roughly I-96 and south into northern Indiana and Ohio.

Southern parts of Mid-Michigan is on the northern fringe.

If the storm tracks a bit more to the north, amounts will increase.

We’ll have a better idea on Sunday.

Right now, south of the Great Lakes Bay Region could see a few inches Tuesday, with lesser amounts the farther north you go.

Once that winter storm comes to an end, we may see some flurries on Wednesday, with quiet weather the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.