Light snow today with more on the way this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a quiet start to the weekend, Mid-Michigan will see a round of light snow through the day today with some minor accumulation expected.

Snow will move in from the west during the morning hours, likely arriving at the U.S. 127 corridor around sunrise and move east from there. This will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon. We are not expecting a ton of snow here but an inch or two will be possible west of I-75 with less than an inch east of there. Roads will be slick through the day so be careful if running any errands today. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Attention continues to be on what will happen early this week as another chance for accumulating snowfall will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. It does appear that areas south of the Tri-Cities stand the best chance at seeing a few inches of snow with the highest totals along the I-69 corridor and south. A trend as of late has been for a weaker system to move in and less snow accumulation for us in Mid-Michigan. An early look at snowfall amounts would paint a general 2-4 inches for the I-69 corridor with snowfall dropping off to near an inch north of the Tri-Cities.

Snow will wrap up late Tuesday and the rest of the week looks dry. Highs Wednesday through Friday are in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens.

