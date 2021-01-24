Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Drayton
20-year-old facing life in prison for alleged kidnapping of Montrose teen
Some people will receive stimulus payments via debit card.
Stimulus checks on prepaid Visa debit cards are not a scam, attorney general says
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Richard Maurer
EXCLUSIVE: Owosso man charged with terrorism threat goes one-on-one
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Fenton business among 10 in Michigan to receive COVID-19 citations from MIOSHA

Latest News

Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Michigan
Vaccine shortage slows Michigan’s effort to end pandemic