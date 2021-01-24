Advertisement

With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.

The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled.

