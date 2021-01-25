Advertisement

$952,000 project to eliminate weight restrictions on Michigan Avenue near Saginaw

(County Road Association of Michigan Graphic)
(County Road Association of Michigan Graphic) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Road Commission is receiving state help to upgrade a stretch of North Michigan Avenue and eliminate weight restrictions for truckers every spring.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is providing $375,000 toward a $952,000 project to upgrade North Michigan Avenue to all-season standards between Shattuck and Schust roads in Carrollton Township. Most of Michigan Avenue already is built to all-season, except that stretch.

The major north-south thoroughfare on Saginaw’s north side carries a significant amount of truck traffic, which has to reduce loads while weight restrictions are in effect every spring. The pavement also has reached the end of its useful life.

“From day one, I’ve been clear that we need to invest more in our state’s roads,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Today, I’m proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the Saginaw County Road Commission rebuild an important corridor in the community.”

The North Michigan Avenue rebuild also includes wider shoulders, new curb and gutter and ADA accessible sidewalk ramp upgrades at intersections. The Saginaw County Road Commission is contributing more than $577,000 toward the project.

