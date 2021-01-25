Alleged Bay County bank robber arrested in Pennsylvania

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Fifth Third Bank in Bangor Township was robbed Friday afternoon as a man drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note demanding money through the pneumatic tube. The teller sent back some cash and the man drove off.

Over the weekend, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over a car for a driving violation. Investigators say the man eventually admitted to committing the Bay County bank robbery.

The suspect remained in custody at a Pennsylvania jail while awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.