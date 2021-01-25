Advertisement

Alleged Bay County bank robber arrested in Pennsylvania

The Bay County Sheriff's Office
The Bay County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Fifth Third Bank in Bangor Township was robbed Friday afternoon as a man drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note demanding money through the pneumatic tube. The teller sent back some cash and the man drove off.

Over the weekend, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over a car for a driving violation. Investigators say the man eventually admitted to committing the Bay County bank robbery.

The suspect remained in custody at a Pennsylvania jail while awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Richard Maurer
EXCLUSIVE: Owosso man charged with terrorism threat goes one-on-one
Another round of snow for Mid-Michigan will arrive late Monday into Tuesday.
A few inches of snow coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday

Latest News

Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
One Fair Wage organization offers $250,000 to help Michigan restaurant workers
Saginaw County Health Dept.
Saginaw County administers 16- thousand COVID-19 vaccines through healthcare partnerships
Saginaw County Health Dept.
Saginaw County administers 16-thousand COVID-19 vaccines
Area residents found three illegally killed elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road...
Three men accused of poaching elk in Northern Michigan