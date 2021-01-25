Consumers Energy provides $3 million more to help customers pay energy bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is providing $3 million more to help customers around Michigan pay their energy bills.

The Jackson-based natural gas and electric utility announced the following contributions on Monday:

$925,000 apiece to the United Way of Jackson County and TrueNorth Community Services.

$675,000 to the Salvation Army.

$150,000 to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.

$145,000 to the United Way of Southeast Michigan.

$95,000 to The Heat and Warmth Fund -- or THAW.

$85,000 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Customers with a household income up to four times the federal poverty guidelines can qualify for assistance with paying their heat and electric bills from Consumers. Call 211 for more information about utility bill payment programs or Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050 to discuss payment plan options.

“We are committed to making sure our friends and neighbors receive every bit of help during this extraordinary time,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s chief customer officer. “We expect our new $3 million contribution to seven Michigan nonprofits will help thousands of households continue to manage their bills while more Michiganders receive vaccinations and our state starts to fully reopen.”

The utility has provided over $21 million in bill payment assistance since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. That includes $12 million to help 40,000 households pay energy bills, $5.4 million to assist Michigan nonprofits, $2.5 million to support small businesses and $850,000 in matching gift cards at Michigan businesses.

Consumers says natural gas rates this winter also cost about 20% less this winter compared to 2011.

