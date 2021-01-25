County road commissions, MDOT, snow removal companies preparing for winter storm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - County road commissions across mid Michigan, the Michigan Department of Transportation and many snow removal companies are gearing up for a dose of old man winter overnight into Tuesday.

”Remember our winter driving habits, leave a bit early, give our guys their room to do their work and just travel easily,” said Brent Friess, Shiawassee County Road Commission managing director.

Friess said he, his drivers, his fleet of 23 salt and plow trucks and 6 road graters are ready for tonight and tomorrow, though not all of them will be in use.

The number of trucks out on county roads and the interstates will depend heavily on the amount of and kind of snow falling.

Friess said drivers should be cognizant of the plow trucks and allow them plenty of room.

That means at least 5 car lengths between you and the truck.

Plow drivers also don’t have the visibility of other drivers on the road.

They cannot see directly behind their trucks and when enough snow is on the road -- it may create what’s called a snow cloud -- limiting the visibility of drivers nearby.

Friess said people need to obey Michigan’s Move Over law -- which requires drivers to move over for vehicles with flashing lights -- like a plow truck, ambulance or police and fire truck.

If you’re not able to get over, drivers need to reduce their speed to at least 10 mph below the speed limit.

Those who violate the move over law can be fined up to $400 and get 2 points on their drivers license.

Snow removal companies are also kicking it into high gear with preparations for tonight and tomorrow’s snowfall.

”We’ve been in a position before where we plan for smaller events and then we end up getting 2-3 inches more than what they were predicting, and then we get caught trying to regroup and plan in the middle of the night,” said Sam Gembel with Atlas Outdoor in Genesee County.

Monday is all about making sure crews, equipment and supplies are ready so they can be on their A game Tuesday.

That means his 110 employees are running through their routes, so they’re familiar with what they will be dealing with.

All equipment including truck, plows, front end loaders, skid steers, and salters are also checked Monday to make sure they’re running properly so nothing breaks down.

Gembel said over-preparing is absolutely necessary, because it’s one less thing he and his crews have to worry about once the snow starts to fall, whether it’s a little or a lot.

A good amount of planning is also done including paying attention and tracking the latest forecasts and when and whether or not sites will need to be pre-treated with salt to prevent snow and ice build up.

“The hardest call we make is not going to early or not going too late, so we’ll try to optimize the best time to start,” Gembel said.

Mid Michigan has not seen much in the way of significant snowfall this season. But just remember, we still have close to two months left of old man winter.

“They are ramped up, and you can cut the excitement with a knife,” he said.

