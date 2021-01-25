COVID-19 vaccine update: Saginaw County has administered 16,000+ doses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County has received 18,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered more than 16,000 as of Monday.

The remaining doses are allocated to clinics scheduled this week, which are open by appointment only. No doses sent to Saginaw County have been wasted.

The Saginaw County Health Department, Covenant HealthCare, Saginaw Valley State University, Meijer and Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital all have hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the past two weeks. None of the clinics were publicized to prevent people from showing up without appointments.

Click here for the vaccine registration forms for Saginaw County businesses and senior citizens age 65 and older. Everyone must sign up for the vaccine in advance and the health department will contact individuals or businesses when their doses are available.

Saginaw County is receiving roughly 3,000 doses of vaccine per week, but that figure fluctuates based on availability. Some doses administered to health care workers will show up in other counties for health care workers who live elsewhere but received their vaccine at work.

COVID-19 vaccine currently is available for health care workers with direct contact to patients, long-term care facility residents or staff, senior citizens age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers or first responders.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.