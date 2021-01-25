Advertisement

Dominion sues Giuliani over election claims

Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over...
Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election fraud claims he made, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The voting systems company claimed that Giuliani pushed false claims “that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” according to the lawsuit.

