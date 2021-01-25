Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We picked up just a little snow Sunday, but much of it melted, especially on the roads.

As we start the last week of January, a more active weather pattern is shaping up.

Monday will be very quiet, with some patchy sunshine in the morning.

More clouds roll in later in the day, ahead of a winter storm. This system has been trending a bit farther north with its stripe of snow.

We are currently running 11″-12″ below normal snowfall for Flint and Saginaw.

Several inches of snow are likely on Tuesday, especially south of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The farther north you go, the lesser the amounts, to just a trace around West Branch & Clare.

Temperatures will run from the upper 20s to low 30s, so the snow will have some weight to it.

This system will be gone on Wednesday, leaving us with just a few flurries. We’ll also have several days of temperatures in the low to mid 20s Thursday and Friday.

Typically, this is the “dead of winter” with a normal high of 29 degrees.

