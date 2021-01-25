Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan hunting and outdoors company is under investigation for allegedly failing to fill customers orders and other violations of state laws.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist order to Team Fitzgerald in Tecumseh, which is operated by father and son Dan and Guy Fitzgerald. The company sells hunting equipment and offers guided hunting excursions.

The Fitzgeralds also host the “Team Fitzgerald Vintage Country Lifestyle” television show.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau have received 70 complaints over the past year for the following issues:

Failure to ship orders to consumers in a timely fashion or failure to ship them at all.

Failure to deliver guided hunts and services as advertised.

Failure to meet contractual obligations after accepting sponsorship money from other businesses.

Failure to adequately address customers’ requests for refunds. Some complaints alleged that the company blocked the email addresses, phone numbers and social media accounts of some people seeking refunds.

Team Fitzgerald also is accused of threatening legal action against a customer who contact the Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint. All are violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, Nessel said.

“Numerous complaints have been made about this company and its failure to deliver on costly hunting-related trips and products sold to consumers and businesses, and my office will aggressively seek justice as we determine the full extent of any wrongdoing,” Nessel said.

Team Fitzgerald may enter an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office to settle pending disputes out of court or may face further sanctions as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with a complaint about Team Fitzgerald can file a complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Office at 1-877-765-8388 to obtain a complaint form in the mail.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.