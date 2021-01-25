Michigan National Guard calls up nearly 300 more troops to help with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is getting more military help with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The Michigan National Guard is calling up nearly 300 more troops to expand its coronavirus response with three more task forces to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments around the state. The additional call-up started on Sunday.

The troops will divide into 50 additional testing and vaccination teams staffed by one trained medic and two support personnel. The troops will be assigned to northern Michigan, Mid-Michigan, West Michigan and Southeast Michigan to augment efforts by health officials administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”

The Michigan National Guard has been busy providing COVID-19 testing around the state and staffing food banks, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, during the 11 months of the coronavirus pandemic. National Guard members already have administered 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers. “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.