Advertisement

Michigan National Guard calls up nearly 300 more troops to help with COVID-19

Three additional task forces will assist with testing and vaccination clinics
Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is getting more military help with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The Michigan National Guard is calling up nearly 300 more troops to expand its coronavirus response with three more task forces to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments around the state. The additional call-up started on Sunday.

The troops will divide into 50 additional testing and vaccination teams staffed by one trained medic and two support personnel. The troops will be assigned to northern Michigan, Mid-Michigan, West Michigan and Southeast Michigan to augment efforts by health officials administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”

The Michigan National Guard has been busy providing COVID-19 testing around the state and staffing food banks, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, during the 11 months of the coronavirus pandemic. National Guard members already have administered 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers.  “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Richard Maurer
EXCLUSIVE: Owosso man charged with terrorism threat goes one-on-one
Another round of snow for Mid-Michigan will arrive late Monday into Tuesday.
A few inches of snow coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week
Some people will receive stimulus payments via debit card.
Stimulus checks on prepaid Visa debit cards are not a scam, attorney general says
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them

Latest News

A Girl Scout and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test,...
West Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season
Girl Scout's shield ensures COVID-19 safety during cookie sales
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen
Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Google Maps to display COVID-19 vaccination sites