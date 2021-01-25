Michigan’s short sturgeon fishing season scheduled for Feb. 6

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Anglers hoping for the rare chance to catch a lake sturgeon in Michigan have less than two weeks to register for the short fishing season.

The sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County opens at 8 a.m. Feb. 6 and will last until a total of six lake sturgeon are caught. Usually, the quota is met on the first day, but the season will continue up to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 if fishermen don’t catch six of the prehistoric fish.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is using a new online registration tool this year. Fishermen must register by Feb. 5 and obtain a Michigan fishing license to take part in the sturgeon fishing season.

Anglers are required to provide a cell phone number, which the DNR will use to communicate the official start of fishing and to provide updates when each of the six fish are harvested. A red or blaze orange flag must be flown on shanties so DNR officials know who is fishing for sturgeon.

Anyone who lands a sturgeon must contact DNR conservation officers on the ice immediately. Call 231-340-0276 for more information on the sturgeon fishing season and special regulations.

