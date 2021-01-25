Newly confirmed Michigan COVID-19 cases continue falling steadily

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported another three-month low in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday before a slight increase on Sunday and Monday compared to last week’s total.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,601 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday, which is the lowest single-day total since Oct. 21, and 3,011 combined for Sunday and Monday. The combined Sunday and Monday total is about 200 higher than last week.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 551,080. Just under 12,700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,815 per day, which is 300 fewer than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported 221 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday, which is the third highest daily total on record behind 222 deaths reported on Jan. 9 and 232 on April 21. With a combined 35 deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths increase to 14,326.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 463,106 on Saturday, which is an increase of 20,698 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers COVID-19 patients recovered if they have survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached a one-month high on Friday with over 58,850 tests completed. The number of tests dropped significantly to just over 23,600 on Saturday and 26,220 on Sunday.

After plunging to a four-month low of 4.86% on Thursday, the percentage of positive tests rebounded slightly to 6.93% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling over the weekend. As of Monday, 1,647 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 467 from a week ago. Of those, 1,492 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 392 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 199 of them are on ventilators. Since Jan. 18, there are 83 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 37 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.477 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 734,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 742,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 730,500 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 20,731 cases and 649 deaths, which is an increase of 136 cases and 17 deaths.

Saginaw, 14,319 cases, 460 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 117 cases and five deaths.

Arenac, 625 cases, 23 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 6,734 cases, 248 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 29 cases and seven deaths.

Clare, 1,290 cases, 66 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases and three deaths.

Gladwin, 1,179 cases, 38 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and three deaths.

Gratiot, 2,377 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and three deaths.

Huron, 1,504 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Iosco, 1,098 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is and increase of five cases and one death.

Isabella, 3,396 cases, 66 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 3,991 cases, 111 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 4,087 cases, 52 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 909 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 301 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 946 cases, 30 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 1,663 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and three deaths.

Shiawassee, 3,335 cases, 67 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,643 cases, 115 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and three deaths.

