Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Richard Maurer
EXCLUSIVE: Owosso man charged with terrorism threat goes one-on-one
Another round of snow for Mid-Michigan will arrive late Monday into Tuesday.
A few inches of snow coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week
Some people will receive stimulus payments via debit card.
Stimulus checks on prepaid Visa debit cards are not a scam, attorney general says
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them

Latest News

The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan during the winter.
Federal judge upholds Michigan’s term limits amendment
A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
Linden lawmaker asks for progress on validating Unlock Michigan petitions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, front, provides a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2020. Lt. Gov. Garlin...
Whitmer, Gilchrist say the Biden administration is off to a good start
When Kamala Harris campaigned in downtown Flint in September 2020, she met one-on-one with...
Comma Bookstore owner inspired as Vice President Harris takes office
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
FULL TEXT: President Biden’s inaugural address