One Fair Wage organization offers $250,000 to help Michigan restaurant workers

Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is partnering with a national organization to distribute $250,000 worth of assistance to restaurant owners, essential workers and community members affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

One Fair Wage, which advocates for a full and fair minimum wage across America, is funding the High Road Kitchens program. It provides food on a sliding scale for low-wage workers, health care workers, first responders and others in need.

High Road Kitchens already is helping restaurants in New York City, California, Boston and Chicago that commit to paying their workers a fair wage. That includes a full minimum wage for all workers on top of any tips received.

Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, said the program will provide meals to community members in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“One Fair Wage is delighted to partner with the state of Michigan to bring its highly successful High Road Kitchens program to the state,” she said.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the coronavirus pandemic has shown that America needs to reform economic policies to support families and small businesses.

“The beauty about One Fair Wage’s High Road Kitchens program is that it is an equity-driven approach to help restaurants and the people who work in them, increase wages and economic opportunity, and demonstrate that our investment priorities must support individuals, businesses, and the community working together for shared prosperity,” he said.

Restaurant owners can click here for more information about applying to the program.

