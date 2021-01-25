Police: Armed robbery at CVS in Holly may be connected to string of crimes

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an armed robbery at the CVS in Holly over the weekend may be connected to a string of similar robberies around Genesee and Oakland counties.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a man walked into the store at 4031 Grange Hall Road wearing a face covering and black clothing. The Holly Police Department did not say whether he display or implied a weapon and stole anything from the store.

The suspect fled east on Grange Hall Road in a dark colored Chevrolet Malibu.

About an hour earlier, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office believes the same suspect went to the Walgreens in the 7100 block of Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say the man lingered in the store for a few minutes before approaching the cashier and demanding money.

The suspect had his hands in his pockets and threatened to shoot the cashier. But police say the cashier told the suspect, “I don’t have time for this,” and walked away from the cash register. The suspect fled on foot a short time later without stealing anything.

The suspect may have robbed another Walgreens on Crooks Road in Rochester Hills around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect in that case, who police say matches the description of the Clarkston and Holly robberies, entered the store and told the cashier he was carrying a gun.

The suspect allegedly demanded all the money from a cash register, which the employee handed over. The suspect ran away on foot and a sheriff’s office K-9 attempted to track him, but the dog lost his scent in a nearby parking lot.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect also robbed or attempted to rob other Walgreens locations in Fenton, Lake Orion and Orion Township over the past few days.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call the Holly Police Department at 248-634-8221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

