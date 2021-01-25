Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police were still investigating the deaths of a Bay City family, whose bodies were found in a remote area of Ogemaw County over the weekend.

A snowmobiler came across a stranded vehicle in a wooded area off Stoney Ridge Road in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township around 4:25 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle matched the description of a Bay City family, who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office found the bodies of 35-year-old Michael Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their 8-month-old son Jacob Dougherty outside the vehicle. Investigators did not say how far the family was found from their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office did not release a cause or manner of death for any of the family members.

Police were still investigating how the vehicle got stuck in the woods and how the family died. Family members said the vehicle got stuck on a boulder in the woods.

Anyone with information on what happened to the family is asked to call the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-345-3111.

Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for the family last week and canceled it Monday morning after the family was found dead.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety, which launched an investigation into the family’s disappearance last week, said on Monday it has closed the case and turned it over to Ogemaw County authorities.

