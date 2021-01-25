Saginaw County administers 16- thousand COVID-19 vaccines through healthcare partnerships

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(01/25/21)- Saginaw County health officials spent part of this Monday-- vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 in the Carlton Public School District.

“Every day, one of us in the community is vaccinating people. So whether it’s Covenant’s got clinics scheduled St Mary’s got clinic’s scheduled. We are doing clinic’s every single day,” said Health Officer, Christina Harrington.

Harrington said those partnerships have played a big part in why Saginaw County has been able to administer over 16-thousand of the more than 18-thousand doses received so far.

“When you’ve got multiple healthcare providers in our community who are able to provide the vaccine, we can actually vaccinate people more efficiently, and quicker through these different locations.” she said.

Harrington said it’s paved the way for the health department to begin taking the vaccine to school districts. “So, while school is going on and those in person instructions they send the teachers down to be vaccinated and then they can go back to their classrooms after they’ve waited there 15 minutes and so for convenience, you know, that’s really helpful to get these schools going as well.”

The County is still in the process of vaccinating those in 1B as well. That includes those 65 and older. About 37-thousand people in Saginaw County fall into this group. 20 percent of th county’s population.

They has also begun a partnership with Meijer to help vaccinate the more 3-thousand teachers in the county that have signed up to be vaccinated. Meijer is holding a clinic at the Freeland School District tomorrow.

“So when they see us saying okay now we’re doing some school personnel, it doesn’t mean we’re stopping that population that’s good. We’re still vaccinating them and we’re still going through, but because that population is so large. We have to get you know the schools and the other critical infrastructure, sort of in parallel lines as we get doses,” Harrington said.

