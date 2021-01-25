Advertisement

Saginaw County administers 16- thousand COVID-19 vaccines through healthcare partnerships

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(01/25/21)- Saginaw County health officials spent part of this Monday-- vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 in the Carlton Public School District.

“Every day, one of us in the community is vaccinating people. So whether it’s Covenant’s got clinics scheduled St Mary’s got clinic’s scheduled. We are doing clinic’s every single day,” said Health Officer, Christina Harrington.

Harrington said those partnerships have played a big part in why Saginaw County has been able to administer over 16-thousand of the more than 18-thousand doses received so far.

“When you’ve got multiple healthcare providers in our community who are able to provide the vaccine, we can actually vaccinate people more efficiently, and quicker through these different locations.” she said.

Harrington said it’s paved the way for the health department to begin taking the vaccine to school districts. “So, while school is going on and those in person instructions they send the teachers down to be vaccinated and then they can go back to their classrooms after they’ve waited there 15 minutes and so for convenience, you know, that’s really helpful to get these schools going as well.”

The County is still in the process of vaccinating those in 1B as well. That includes those 65 and older. About 37-thousand people in Saginaw County fall into this group. 20 percent of th county’s population.

They has also begun a partnership with Meijer to help vaccinate the more 3-thousand teachers in the county that have signed up to be vaccinated. Meijer is holding a clinic at the Freeland School District tomorrow.

“So when they see us saying okay now we’re doing some school personnel, it doesn’t mean we’re stopping that population that’s good. We’re still vaccinating them and we’re still going through, but because that population is so large. We have to get you know the schools and the other critical infrastructure, sort of in parallel lines as we get doses,” Harrington said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Richard Maurer
EXCLUSIVE: Owosso man charged with terrorism threat goes one-on-one
Another round of snow for Mid-Michigan will arrive late Monday into Tuesday.
A few inches of snow coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday

Latest News

Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
One Fair Wage organization offers $250,000 to help Michigan restaurant workers
Saginaw County Health Dept.
Saginaw County administers 16-thousand COVID-19 vaccines
The Bay County Sheriff's Office
Alleged Bay County bank robber arrested in Pennsylvania
Area residents found three illegally killed elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road...
Three men accused of poaching elk in Northern Michigan