Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A round of accumulating snowfall is expected to move into the area late Monday night and it is expected drop several inches of snow across Mid-Michigan by Tuesday evening, so it is a good idea to gas up the snow blowers and get ready to shovel.

The snow is expected to begin after midnight and will start around 2 a.m. along the I-69 corridor and then move north from there. The heaviest snow will fall right around the Tuesday morning commute so be prepared for a messy drive to work or school. This snow will continue through the morning and will gradually taper off during the evening.

Snowfall accumulation of 2-4 inches is expected for many places in Mid-Michigan, mainly along and south of the M-20 and U.S. 10 corridors. Further north and into the northern Thumb, a trace to two inches is expected.

Blustery northeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph could lead to blowing snow as well so that could make for an even messier drive Tuesday.

Currently, there are no winter weather advisories in place but that could change by Monday afternoon.

As this system is still developing, there could be minor adjustments to this forecast through the day.

Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for updates.

