Superintendent says how state is handling high school sports is “embarrassing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Over the last few months, we’ve seen several “Let Them Play” rallies outside the State Capitol in Lansing.

Another one is planned for this weekend and a big group of people from the Saginaw area is expected to participate.

Competition for “contact” high school winter sports has been pushed back again until at least February 22nd...

Meaning basketball, hockey and other sports can’t start their season.

“Its embarrassing, its unfortunate and embarrassing,” says Bridgeport Schools superintendent Mark Whelton.

The latest blow for high school contact sports came Friday, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced basketball, hockey, wrestling and other sports can’t start competition until at least February 22nd to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bridgeport superintendent Mark Whelton says his student athletes are devastated.

“I’m watching kids, when this was announced, the delay, they are broke down, I have young men and woven in tears, their frustration level is through the roof,” says Whelton.

The governor talked about her decision at today’s press briefing regarding the pandemic response.

“Its important to point out that as Doctor (Joneigh) Khaldun talked about the variant, and the seriousness, and the high contagious aspect to this variant, that its important that we keep watching the numbers,” she said.

Whelton says the state has provided little data that shows contact sports have contributed to community spread of the virus.

“Show us the data, if you have some data, look at contact sports are creating a bigger mess for the state of Michigan, than show us the data,” he says.

The Let Them Play group is holding a rally in Lansing on Saturday to send a message to the governor and state legislators that its time to save the winter sports season. The group has held two previous rallies.

A lawsuit is also in the works. Whelton says he is working with other area high schools to get as many administrators, coaches, parents and players there.

“Saginaw is united in getting our sports back,” says Whelton.

He says neighboring states are allowing contact sports, and a number of areas teams and athletes have been making the trek south to compete.

“Our kids are looking at us, what, we can’t play but we can go across the state line and play basketball there,” he says.

The Let Them Play rally will begin at noon at the Michigan State Capitol on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.