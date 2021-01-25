Three men accused of poaching elk in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three men were arraigned on charges that they poached three elk in northern Michigan more than a year ago.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 70-year-old Harry White, 56-year-old Ronald White -- both of West Branch -- and 29-year-old Christian White of Gaylord pleaded not guilty to eight charges stemming from the December 2019 poaching case.

DNR conservation officers say the three suspect admitted to killing the three cow elk in the Pigeon River Country in Otsego County. Authorities began investigating the three men over a year ago after receiving an anonymous tip that police say eventually connected the suspects to the poaching crime.

Investigators say the three men all were at the location where the three elk were located about 50 yards north of the Hardwood Lake Road near Vanderbilt.

“This case can be summed up with one word – diligence,” said Sgt. Mark DePew, who supervised the case. “Without our officers’ professional commitment to pursuit of the facts, these suspects would have gotten away with one of the worst elk poaching incidents I have ever seen. By utilizing teamwork, technology and good old-fashioned police work, this case could not have come to a better conclusion.”

Christian White was arraigned on charges of hunting deer without a license, taking an over-limit of elk, failing to make a reasonable effort to retrieve the elk and taking elk in the wrong hunting unit.

Harry White was arraigned on charges of taking an over-limit of elk, failing to make a reasonable effort to retrieve elk and taking elk in the wrong hunting unit. Ronald White is charged with taking an over-limit of elk.

If convicted, the men each face 30 to 180 days in jail, a loss of hunting privileges for 15 years, reimbursement of $5,000 per elk and other fines.

The Otsego County poaching case was the third in Michigan over a 30-day period in late 2019. Conservation officers are still investigating the death of a bull elk in the Pigeon River State Forest near Vanderbilt in November 2019 and another elk killed in Montmorency County a week later.

Anyone with information on the elk poaching cases or any other poaching in Michigan should call the DNR at 1-800-292-7800.

