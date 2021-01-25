Tracking snow into Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little snow dotted the region yesterday, eyes are on our next round of snow that will arrive later tonight and last through the day tomorrow.

Through the day Monday we’ll see clouds moving in and by this afternoon, gray skies are expected but it does look like the daylight hours will be dry today with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tonight, an area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes Region and that will bring snowfall to the area. This snow will move in after midnight from south to north and lift into the Great Lakes Bay Region by morning. It looks like the Tuesday morning commute will be a slow one with the snow falling across the area. Snow is then expected to continue through the morning before wrapping up in the afternoon. A noticeable trend overnight was to push the higher snowfall totals north so a good chunk of Mid-Michigan will now see at least a few inches of snow. Right now, it looks like a general 2-4″ of snow is likely for areas along and south of US-10/M-20 with a trace to two inches north of there. In addition to the snowfall, winds will be a bit blustery from the northeast at 10-20 mph so some blowing snow could reduce visibility as well.

This snow moves out late Tuesday and we could see a few flurries on Wednesday as well. Some very cold air will be moving into the area midweek with afternoon highs struggling to get into the 20s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will likely be in the single digits and lower teens. BRRR!

Another storm system is set to arrive by next weekend with chances for rain and snow but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on this one.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.