Whitmer appoints 7 Mid-Michigan officials to Protect Michigan Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed new members to the bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission.

The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions, and backgrounds. As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the commission will help raise awareness of the safety and effectiveness of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, educate the people of this state, and help protect the health and safety of all Michigan residents.

“The bipartisan members of this group will play a vital role in helping to reinforce the importance of everyone getting the safe and effective vaccine,” Whitmer said. “I am confident that the members of this commission will rise to the occasion and help Michigan end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

The governor has selected Kerry Ebersole Singh to lead the Protect Michigan Commission and assist in mobilizing the ongoing efforts of the commission.

“This is a critical time for Michigan, and as we ramp up vaccination efforts across the state I am confident that we can leverage the expertise of the commissioners to ensure everyone who wants a vaccinate can get one,” she said. “I am honored to be a part of one of the largest commissions to date and I am ready to work together with the commission to meet the governor’s vaccination goals.”

The new members are tasked with providing public leadership to elevate and reinforce the importance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, identifying barriers that may impede the acceptance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Michigan residents, identifying areas or groups hesitant to receive the vaccine and develop an outreach action plan designed to overcome these barriers.

The commission must complete its work and submit a final report to Whitmer by Dec. 31. Appointees will serve until the dissolution of the Commission.

The Commission is co-chaired by:

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II



Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health



Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons



Former Lt. Gov. Brian N. Calley, Small Business Association of Michigan



Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.



Tina Freese-Decker, Spectrum Health



Jamie Brown, Michigan Nurses Association



Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative



The Commission will establish advisory workgroups to assist the Commission in performing its duties and responsibilities.

The following individuals will serve as Chairs for the advisory workgroups:

Business Leaders workgroup: Dolf Van Amersfoort, Stellantis



Seniors workgroup: Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, AARP



Youth (16-30) workgroup: Dondre Young, Community Foundation of Greater Flint



Rural workgroup: Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association



Latinx workgroup: Eva A. Garza Dewaelsche, SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.



Asian Pacific American workgroup: Dr. S. Bobby Mukkamala, Michigan State Medical Society president and American Medical Association Council on Science and Public Health



African American workgroup: Rev. Charles E. Williams, II, Historic King Solomon Baptist Church



Middle Eastern workgroup: Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council



Local Government workgroup: Dr. Deirdre Waterman, City of Pontiac



Disability workgroup: Tim Hileman, Special Olympics Michigan



Faith workgroup: Lea A. Luger, Yad Ezra



Labor and Workforce workgroup: Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association



Health Leaders workgroup: Melissa A. Holmquist, Upper Peninsula Health Plan



Education workgroup: Kristen McDonald Rivet, Michigan Future, Inc. and city of Bay City



Tribal workgroup: Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian



Women and Children workgroup: Denise L. Smith, Hope Starts Here Detroit



In addition, the governor appointed the following people to the Protect Michigan Commission:

Aamina Ahmed, Rising Voices of Asian American Families and New American Leaders



Dr. Colleen Allen, Ph.D., Autism Alliance of Michigan



Suzanne Miller Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan



Sandy Baruah, Detroit Regional Chamber



Najah Bazzy, Michigan Muslim Community Council



Mark Behnke, City of Battle Creek



Amber Bellazaire, Michigan League for Public Policy



Evan Bonsall, City of Marquette



Dr. Nirali Bora, M.D., Kent County Health Department



April Bowen, Planned Parenthood of Michigan



Hodari Brown, National Business League Detroit Chapter



Laurel Burchfield, Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness



Robyn Burlingham, Tribal Council for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi



Anna Byberg, National Association of Social Workers



Kyle Caldwell, Council of Michigan Foundations



Chong-Anna Canfora, Michigan Community Action Association



Jim Carruthers, City of Traverse City



Carlo L. Castiglione, Plumbers Union Local 98



Guillermo Cisneros, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce



Steve Currie, Michigan Association of Counties



Derek J. Dobies, Michigan AFL-CIO and City of Jackson



Jeff Donofrio, Business Leaders for Michigan



John E. Duckworth, Baptist Council of Michigan



Dr. Brenda Surae Eaton, M.D., AARP



Karla Fales, CareWell Services Southwest, the Region 3B Area Agency on Aging in Barry and Calhoun counties



Jennifer Fiedler, Michigan Townships Association



Diane N. Fleser, Disability Network of Michigan



Steve Grigorian, Detroit Economic Club



Kate Guzman, Oakland County



Ken L. Haney, Jr., SEIU Healthcare Michigan



Dan Hurley, Michigan Association of State Universities



Farah Jalloul, Michigan Pharmacists Association



Tina Kerr, Ph.D., Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators



Erin Knott, Equality Michigan



Kelley J. Kuhn, Michigan Nonprofit Association



John P. LaMacchia, Michigan Municipal League



Mike Larson, Michigan Association of United Ways



Laura LeBlanc, Volunteers of America Michigan



Robert LeFevre, Michigan Independent Colleges & Universities



Chuck Lippstreu, Michigan Agri-Business Association



Dr. Matt M. Longjohn, M.D., Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine



Dr. Felipe Lopez Sustaita, Ed.D., Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan



Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County



Mark Miller, Jewish Federation of Michigan



Joseph P. Murray, City of Dearborn



Bill Nowling, Wayne County



Dr. Zafer I. Obeid, M.D., Arab American & Chaldean Council



Jacqueline Ouvry, State of Michigan State Appellate Defender Office



Dominick J. Pallone, Michigan Association of Health Plans



Soumit Pendharkar, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians



Dr. Delicia J. Pruitt, Saginaw County Health Department



Rico Razo, City of Detroit



Dr. Lawrence A. Reynolds, City of Flint medical adviser



Melissa K. Samuel, Health Care Association of Michigan



Erin Schor, Michigan Community College Association



Mike Shoudy, Michigan Education Association



Dr. Constance B. Simon, Ed.D., NAACP



Dorian Slaybod, Farmworker Legal Services



Cindy Spurlock, AFSCME



Richard K. Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce



Ruthanne K. Sudderth, Michigan Health & Hospital Association



Madiha Tariq, ACCESS



Jeremy Tripp, Michigan Public Employees SEIU Local 517M



Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Department



Sadie Valliere, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians



John J. Walsh, Michigan Manufacturers Association



Dr. Sook Wilkinson, Ph.D., Council of Asian Pacific Americans of Michigan



Vicki Wolber, Macomb County



Rev. Dr. Jimmy Womack, M.D., Plymouth United Church of Christ



The Commission will include the following members of the Legislature: Sen. Winnie Brinks nominated by the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Curt VanderWall nominated by the Senate Majority Leader, Rep. Felicia Brabec nominated by the House Minority Leader, and Rep. John Roth nominated by the Speaker of the House.

Appointments to the Protect Michigan Commission are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

