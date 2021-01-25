Whitmer: COVID-19 variant concerns led to continued cancellation of high school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - When Michigan restaurants reopen to indoor dining on Feb. 1, high school sports will remain one of the only activities shut down entirely due to COVID-19.

The latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order, which was announced Friday, does not allow competitions in contact sports like basketball, hockey, wresting and competitive cheer until at least Feb. 21. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said concerns over the new COVID-19 variant in Michigan are behind the restriction.

“I understand the concern that that parents and athletes have and their desire to re-engage, but also point to some events that just happened in the last couple of days with seeing this variant growing in around Washtenaw County and around the University of Michigan campus,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has not announced revised plans for winter sports. MHSAA leadership planned to discuss their options for holding winter sports later this week.

In the meantime, basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer teams are allowed to conduct non-contact practices and drills. Bowling and skiing teams are not affected by the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders.

At least 13 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant have been identified in Washtenaw County, which is home to the University of Michigan’s main campus in Ann Arbor, and at least one other case has turned up in Wayne County.

The variant spreads faster and more easily than the main COVID-19, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The University of Michigan temporarily shut down its entire athletic department over the week as a precaution to prevent spreading the COVID-19 variant further.

Whitmer said Michigan needs to stay focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19 and end restrictions in a thoughtful manner dictated by science.

“This new variant in Michigan, we’ve got to not let our guard down,” she said. “We’ve re-engaged restaurants to a certain extent there. That will increase the amount of people that are out and about, and I think it’s important that we stay very focused on where the numbers are before we take additional steps.”

