Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top health officials in her administration are offering an update on Michigan’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Whitmer is joining new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to discuss updates on the coronavirus at 1:30 p.m. ABC12 will air the press conference live on Facebook and online.

Whitmer appointed Hertel to Michigan’s top public health position on Friday after the resignation of Robert Gordon.

Their update comes five days before Michigan restaurants will be allowed to reopen indoor dining on Saturday. Indoor dining facilities have been closed since Nov. 18 under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order.

When bars and restaurants reopen, capacity is limited to 25% indoors, tables must be spaced 6 feet apart for social distancing, no more than six people are allowed at each table and all establishments must close by 10 p.m. every night.

