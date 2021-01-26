Advertisement

Barstool Fund helping Holly Lanes stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Holly Lanes is one of almost 200 businesses across the country being helped by “the Barstool Fund.”

Owner Brian Aubuchon was shocked when he found out his bowling alley was one of the many struggling businesses that would be helped by the nationwide fundraising effort launched by Barstool’s founder Dave Portnoy.

The call came on Wednesday while Aubuchon was driving on U.S. 23 after weeks of sending emails and videos asking for help to the fundraising effort. He said the bowling alley was about 45 days away from running out of money completely, but the Barstool assistance will help him survive.

“So they collect all of your bills, your rent, utilities, your core payments and they say, OK we’re going to help you and give you X amount every month until you let us know you’re OK -- that you’re going to make it through all this,” Aubuchon said.

Aubuchon said Holly Lanes was only able to open for 66 days total in 2020 due to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions. He plans to reopen again on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Richard Maurer
EXCLUSIVE: Owosso man charged with terrorism threat goes one-on-one
Another round of snow for Mid-Michigan will arrive late Monday into Tuesday.
A few inches of snow coming to parts of Mid-Michigan early this week
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Michael Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday

Latest News

SBSGP webiste.
Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program launches
Closed sign on Jacksonville Drivers License Office.
Michigan small businesses eligible for $55 million in grants beginning Tuesday
Patrons inside a restaurant.
Whitmer announces tentative Feb.1st date for restaurants to reopen
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the...
Guns and ammunition in short supply due to COVID-19