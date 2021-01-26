Barstool Fund helping Holly Lanes stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Holly Lanes is one of almost 200 businesses across the country being helped by “the Barstool Fund.”

Owner Brian Aubuchon was shocked when he found out his bowling alley was one of the many struggling businesses that would be helped by the nationwide fundraising effort launched by Barstool’s founder Dave Portnoy.

The call came on Wednesday while Aubuchon was driving on U.S. 23 after weeks of sending emails and videos asking for help to the fundraising effort. He said the bowling alley was about 45 days away from running out of money completely, but the Barstool assistance will help him survive.

“So they collect all of your bills, your rent, utilities, your core payments and they say, OK we’re going to help you and give you X amount every month until you let us know you’re OK -- that you’re going to make it through all this,” Aubuchon said.

Aubuchon said Holly Lanes was only able to open for 66 days total in 2020 due to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions. He plans to reopen again on Feb. 2.

