City officials work to clean up the city

City of Flint officials were fed up on Monday night after people have been seen dumping trash throughout the city.

City officials were called out to an abandoned shop between DuPont and Carpenter Road where piles of trash was left.

Mario Thomas with the Flint Blight Department says this an issue that has been increasing throughout the city.

“A lot of blight dumping is going around in the city of Flint there’s a lot of hotspots Flint Northern High school, Flint Anderson School.”

What used to a local beer wine and grocery store, has become a hot spot for illegal trash dumping.

Thomas told ABC 12 just this past year they have cleaned up 2.7 million pounds of trash.

“It’s just turned into a big catastrophic situation throughout the city and we want to remind ourselves this is our home and not something that we just gonna continue to treat like trash.”

The Flint police say unfortunately, this is not a new problem they see throughout the city. But there are serious consequences that could put you behind bars.

“It’s a 90 day misdemeanor to dump and so you can receive jail time and or some type of monetary fine that would be attached to that as well. And in most cases, the file that you would pay would be 10 times greater than, in some cases, taking it to a dumping waste facility, and just pan a few, few dollars and having it dumped at that location legally,” said Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth with the City of Flint Police Department.

Both the police and the blight department say they are working together to clean up the city and make it a cleaner city.

“Were trying to make this city a great place to live and as a police department were we’re going to definitely do our part in that, but individuals to consider that when they’re dumping into communities you’re dumping next to homes that people live into businesses and to churches in the community, and it’s just not fair to those individuals who have to look out their windows and see piles of trash where it really should not be,” said Sergeant Booth.

“Were on the clock 24/7 we have a lot of different hotspots that were watching and were following and were going to continue to team up with the Flint police department and do what we need to do,” added Thomas.

The blight department says they will clean up the location between DuPont and Carpenter Rd in 24 to 48 hours.

The City of Flint Police Department and Blight Department asks those to call 810-237-6800 or 1-800-422-JAIL to report any illegal trash dumping. Police say those who call can receive a reward for having provided them with information to help in that arrest.

If you are looking for locations on where you can dump your trash you can head to:

Waste collection at 220 S Averill Ave, Flint, MI 48506

