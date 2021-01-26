COVID-19 vaccination process remains challenging as thousands of people sign up to get the shot

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Health departments in Mid-Michigan are working around the clock to get as many people vaccinated for COVID-19 as quickly as possible but are running into roadblocks.

The most widespread issue facing health departments has been the widely reported vaccine supply issues which has hampered their efforts.

For example, the Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD), which covers six counties in Mid-Michigan, will receive only 1,500 doses of the vaccine this week. The department requested 5,000 doses and has a waiting list with nearly 18,000 people on it.

Other issues complicating efforts is the sign-up process. Many health departments are utilizing some sort of webpage to get people registered for an appointment but that hasn’t gone without its own issues.

Reported earlier this month, the Genesee County Health Department’s sign-up website crashed for a time after a rush of people logged on to get registered.

In Bay County, thousands of people have used its health department’s website to sign up but some aren’t filling out the survey accurately or completely. Others are filling it out multiple times.

“Sometimes it’s a challenge because people think that if they fill out the form, the online survey, more than once that gets to the front of the line sooner, that doesn’t,” said Bay County Public Health Officer Joel Strasz in an interview with ABC12 earlier this month. “It just creates more problems overall.”

Efforts to sign up Michiganders in central Michigan were also complicated when a private vaccine clinic registration link was shared on social media.

Steve Hall, the health officer for CMDHD, said that the department’s registration process includes people being sent a link when it’s their turn for a vaccine to schedule an appointment. This link is meant to be private but someone posted it on Facebook and that flooded the department with appointments from people who weren’t eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Here we are solely focused on vaccinating as many people as we can with the limited supply that we do have and we wound up having to pull staff to either call people to tell them ‘no you don’t really have an appointment’ or we had to screen people more at the door to make sure they met the qualifications to get the vaccine,” he said.

So, this vaccination registration process is not without its challenges.

For people looking to sign up and get registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local health department. Many in Mid-Michigan are using a website for registration or are doing it by phone. There are different ways of doing this so make sure you do a little research before reaching out.

The state of Michigan has also compiled a useful website that lists contact information and links for each health department in the state.

Moving forward, Hall and many other health experts continue to urge for patience because getting everyone a vaccine that wants one will take time.

“Just really asking for patience,” Hall said. “As we go through the process, like I say, we are excited that there’s so many people that want to get the vaccine and we we wish we had more and we could do more because I can tell you, I have have the staff that are ready and willing to vaccinate as many people as possible but we can only vaccinate those with the doses that we have. We look forward to the day that supply increases and we can get more people done.”

