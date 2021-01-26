Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

LIVE: Biden gives remarks on racial equality agenda
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
A full moon over Arlington, Virginia.
January’s full wolf moon rises Thursday
The House Chambers are shown following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address,...
Whitmer delivering State of the State address on Wednesday evening
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands