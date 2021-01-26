Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating after the three bodies were found in a secluded area of Ogemaw County over the weekend. They have been identified as 35-year-old Douglas Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy, and 8-month-old, Jacob Dougherty.

The last time anybody had seen Douglas Dougherty; his girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy; and their baby boy, Jacob Dougherty, was the night of Tuesday, January 12 when the couple was dropping their 9-year-old daughter off at a friend’s house in Rose City but never coming back.

”I knew he didn’t leave because he would’ve called me. He called me if not every day, maybe every two or three days,” Dougherty’s mother, Shirley Dougherty said.

Dougherty finally received an answer nearly two weeks later.

”It wasn’t what we were looking for, but it’s what we have to deal with right now,” Dougherty said.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff Department says a snowmobile rider saw the pickup truck and reported it to police. All three were found dead in a wooded area off of Stoney Ridge Road in Rose City around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Dougherty says there was an issue with their vehicle, and they couldn’t escape the freezing cold. That explanation checks out with what police say happened. She says the couple had a history of drug addiction but says police did not find anything suspicious in the truck.

The family says while there is some relief in closure, there’s more pain than ever imagined.

”It’s numbing. I have cried for the last three days. My children have cried with me. He was just Uncle Dougie, and I can’t say, ‘Oh! Uncle Dougie is here!’ anymore, so it’s tragic. It really was,” Lisa Norton said.

Dougherty’s older sister, Norton, says her brother’s girlfriend has been like family too for nearly 20 years.

As for her 8-month-old nephew, Jacob Dougherty, she’ll miss his cheerful presence.

”Very jolly. We have lots of pictures of him smiling, happy. Every time that they came around with him, he just never cried. I don’t know why,” Norton said.

Norton says their 9-year-old daughter is staying with her sister and has strong support from her family.

Police are continuing their investigation, and the family expects an autopsy by Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are planned for Thursday. If you’d like to help with those expenses, click here for their GoFundMe page.

