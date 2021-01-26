Advertisement

Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy

Police investigating after finding three bodies in a secluded area of Ogemaw County over the weekend
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating after the three bodies were found in a secluded area of Ogemaw County over the weekend. They have been identified as 35-year-old Douglas Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy, and 8-month-old, Jacob Dougherty.

The last time anybody had seen Douglas Dougherty; his girlfriend, Amanda Pomeroy; and their baby boy, Jacob Dougherty, was the night of Tuesday, January 12 when the couple was dropping their 9-year-old daughter off at a friend’s house in Rose City but never coming back.

”I knew he didn’t leave because he would’ve called me. He called me if not every day, maybe every two or three days,” Dougherty’s mother, Shirley Dougherty said.

Dougherty finally received an answer nearly two weeks later.

”It wasn’t what we were looking for, but it’s what we have to deal with right now,” Dougherty said.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff Department says a snowmobile rider saw the pickup truck and reported it to police. All three were found dead in a wooded area off of Stoney Ridge Road in Rose City around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Dougherty says there was an issue with their vehicle, and they couldn’t escape the freezing cold. That explanation checks out with what police say happened. She says the couple had a history of drug addiction but says police did not find anything suspicious in the truck.

The family says while there is some relief in closure, there’s more pain than ever imagined.

”It’s numbing. I have cried for the last three days. My children have cried with me. He was just Uncle Dougie, and I can’t say, ‘Oh! Uncle Dougie is here!’ anymore, so it’s tragic. It really was,” Lisa Norton said.

Dougherty’s older sister, Norton, says her brother’s girlfriend has been like family too for nearly 20 years.

As for her 8-month-old nephew, Jacob Dougherty, she’ll miss his cheerful presence.

”Very jolly. We have lots of pictures of him smiling, happy. Every time that they came around with him, he just never cried. I don’t know why,” Norton said.

Norton says their 9-year-old daughter is staying with her sister and has strong support from her family.

Police are continuing their investigation, and the family expects an autopsy by Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are planned for Thursday. If you’d like to help with those expenses, click here for their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

What used to a local beer wine and grocery store, has become a hot spot for illegal trash...
City officials clean up the city
What used to a local beer wine and grocery store, has become a hot spot for illegal trash...
City officials work to clean up the city
Ambulance
Genesee County dealing with ambulance shortage, but officials say not to worry
Holly Lanes
The Barstool Fund helps Holly Lanes stay afloat during coronavirus slowdown