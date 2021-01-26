Advertisement

First big snow of this winter leads to long day for plow crews

Atlas Outdoors spends 12 hours keeping the parking lot clear at the General Motors warehouse in Burton
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Snow removal crews certainly had their hands full Tuesday.

There’s certainly a lot of planning involved in making sure streets and parking lots are cleared, salted, and safe.

Crews with Atlas Outdoor began their day well before most people around 3 a.m. By the time their workday was complete, at least at one job site, plowers and salters will have spent around 12 hours getting the job done.

”I think it’s going to be a long day,” said Bob Hadley, who works with Atlas Outdoors.

Welcome to the life of an employee who banks on mother nature to bring home the bread.

“You have to be ready to go whenever they call you. The company usually gives us a heads up,” Hadley said.

He has been salting the parking lot at the General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales warehouse on Davison Road in Burton since 3 a.m.

“It hadn’t started snowing yet, so I pre-salted it, and it was pretty much clear and I just put the salt down,” Hadley said.

When the snow started coming down around 6 a.m. it was heavy. Hadley and several other employees from Atlas are tasked with making sure the parking lot is salted and cleared -- oftentimes meaning several trips back to the facility.

“It’s easier when nobody’s here, and the thing that’s challenging is it’s a big site. You can just about be done and have to start over again,” he said.

Hadley said it takes about three hours just to salt the entire property. Employees rolling into work for the day can sometimes slow crews down -- and time is money.

“Keep your eyes open, because it is slick and we can’t stop real quick either,” Hadley said.

He enjoys snow plowing because every day is different. But after a 12-hour day Tuesday, he’s enjoying some rest and relaxation at home until the next snow storm.

