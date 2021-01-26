Genesee County hopes vaccine distribution change will bring more doses faster

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Health Department hopes changes from the Biden administration will bring more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mid-Michigan faster.

As of Tuesday, nearly 4,100 Genesee County residents have received the vaccine. But that only accounts for about 1% of the county’s population of more than 400,000 people.

The health department hopes to vaccinate another 3,720 residents by the end of this week.

Dr. Pamela Hackert, the Genesee County Health Department medical health director, said President Joe Biden’s administration is changing the way vaccines are going to be distributed. The process will now be based solely on population and what’s called a social vulnerability index.

That takes into account household composition, minority status, housing types, how dense is that housing and transportation accessibility. The change could happen fairly soon.

“We are anticipating that we’ll get some numbers a little faster, because I think with the national planning on this we’ll start to see that faster within a week or two in terms of turnaround,” Hackert said.

Genesee County has seen an overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can pre-register for the vaccine on the health department or county’s website. Once a person preregisters, their information is automatically prioritized according to phasing levels.

Currently, Genesee County is administering vaccines to people in the Phase 1B category, which includes anyone age 65 or older and workers in critical occupations like teachers and first responders. The health department’s priority remains the most vulnerable, which would be the elderly population.

Around 30,000 people have already preregistered for the vaccine in the county. With the number of vaccine doses expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, Genesee County will be looking to hire 24 to 30 people to help make calls to set up appointments for vaccines.

With preregistration in place, the mad dash to schedule a vaccination appointment on Monday evenings will be ending. The health department will be reaching out to residents to schedule their shot after they preregister.

