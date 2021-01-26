JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4pm Tuesday. The combination of accumulating snow and northeasterly winds at 15-20 mph will result in poor travel conditions for much of our Tuesday.

Tuesday morning’s drive is likely to be a slow one. In general, the farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the slower it will be. Also, with this incoming weather system, the farther south you are, the more snow accumulation you will likely see. Totals through the day will range from an inch or two north and west of the Saginaw Bay, to around 5 inches for the southern parts of the area.

As the snow flies, temperatures will be holding pretty steady. Highs will range from the upper 20s across the north country, to the very low 30s across the south. The snow will likely be blown around a little bit too. Northeasterly winds are expected to be sustained at around 15mph for much of the day. By evening time, the snow will end and the wind will diminishing, and road conditions will gradually improve.

Colder air will move into the state behind the snow. Northerly winds are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, so temperatures will dip to below-average levels. Highs for that stretch will likely be in the lower 20s -- 29 is our “normal” high. Should we manage to get into a little bit of clearing at night for the midweek period, low temperatures would likely settle into the single-numbers. - JR