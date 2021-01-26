Lapeer Community Schools teacher up for presidential math and science award

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A math teacher from Lapeer Community Schools is one of three educators nominated for the annual Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Stephanie Phillips, who teaches math at Emma Murphy Elementary School, is in the running for one of 108 presidential math and science teaching awards. Teachers from Kentwood near Grand Rapids and Novi also were nominated from Michigan.

“Michigan and its students are fortunate to have so many dedicated and talented teachers,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “We salute our three great educators and wish them the best of luck at the national level this year.”

The National Science Foundation administers the annual teaching award for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Up to two teachers from all 50 states and U.S. territories receive the award every year.

Awards typically are handed out in June, but the 2020 awards have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners receive a trip to Washington, D.C., for a series of recognition events and professional development seminars. They also win a $10,000 prize from the National Science Foundation and a presidential certificate.

