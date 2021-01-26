Memorial Healthcare fills 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine slots in 9 minutes

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The problem of supply vs. demand with the COVID-19 vaccine continued in Shiawassee County on Tuesday.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso offered an online link for people to register for the vaccine Tuesday morning. All 1,000 open slots were filled in just nine minutes, so the link was removed.

Memorial will reopen vaccine pre-registration when more doses are available and the hospital works through the 1,000 people who signed up Tuesday.

“We understand your frustration and will keep you updated on the status of COVID-19 vaccine availability in our community,” the health system posted on Facebook. “Please understand that we are ready to vaccinate as many individuals as possible once we have additional access to the vaccine.”

We reached our maximum capacity of 1,000 online pre-registrations in just 9 minutes and have removed the link from our... Posted by Memorial Healthcare on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

As of last week, the Shiawassee County Health Department had requested 4,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine but only had received 1,200 doses -- 800 for people’s first dose and 400 more for second doses.

The health department is taking vaccine registration for Shiawassee County residents by calling 989-743-2460 and selecting option 1.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.