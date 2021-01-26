Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over three months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set another three-month low for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,476 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 552,556. That is the smallest single-day increase in cases since Oct. 14.

State health officials reported 79 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 14,405. Just over half of the deaths reported Tuesday -- or 44 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained very low on Monday with over 26,350 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests climbed slightly to 7.09% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling. As of Tuesday, 1,617 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 30 from Monday. Of those, 1,453 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators increased slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 382 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 210 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 10 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 11 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.477 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 734,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 742,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 730,500 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 20,772 cases and 659 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases and 10 deaths.

Saginaw, 14,349 cases, 462 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 625 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 145 recoveries.

Bay, 6,744 cases, 252 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,294 cases, 66 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 457 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,186 cases, 38 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 362 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,383 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Huron, 1,509 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 1,101 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is and increase of three cases.

Isabella, 3,401 cases, 66 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 1,096 recoveries.

Lapeer, 4,004 cases, 111 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Midland, 4,106 cases, 52 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Ogemaw, 910 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 303 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 951 cases, 30 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 340 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,670 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Shiawassee, 3,347 cases, 67 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Tuscola, 2,655 cases, 116 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

