Advertisement

Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over three months

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan set another three-month low for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,476 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 552,556. That is the smallest single-day increase in cases since Oct. 14.

State health officials reported 79 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 14,405. Just over half of the deaths reported Tuesday -- or 44 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained very low on Monday with over 26,350 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests climbed slightly to 7.09% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling. As of Tuesday, 1,617 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 30 from Monday. Of those, 1,453 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators increased slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 382 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 210 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 10 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 11 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.477 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 734,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 742,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 730,500 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

  • Genesee, 20,772 cases and 659 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases and 10 deaths.
  • Saginaw, 14,349 cases, 462 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.
  • Arenac, 625 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 145 recoveries.
  • Bay, 6,744 cases, 252 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and four deaths.
  • Clare, 1,294 cases, 66 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 457 recoveries.
  • Gladwin, 1,186 cases, 38 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 362 recoveries.
  • Gratiot, 2,383 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Huron, 1,509 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Iosco, 1,101 cases, 58 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is and increase of three cases.
  • Isabella, 3,401 cases, 66 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 1,096 recoveries.
  • Lapeer, 4,004 cases, 111 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.
  • Midland, 4,106 cases, 52 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 910 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 303 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Roscommon, 951 cases, 30 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 340 recoveries.
  • Sanilac, 1,670 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Shiawassee, 3,347 cases, 67 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.
  • Tuscola, 2,655 cases, 116 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
US surging vaccine to states amid complaints of shortages
File photo: Residents receive COVID-19 vaccine
Genesee County hopes vaccine distribution change will bring more doses faster
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Democrats prep Biden’s virus aid package with or without GOP
Holly Vanatti (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
2 ‘pillars’ of Indiana family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours