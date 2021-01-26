Advertisement

Michigan task force releases 4-part plan to lower prescription drug prices

A Michigan prescription drug task force is releasing four recommendations to lower prices.
A Michigan prescription drug task force is releasing four recommendations to lower prices.(WDBJ7 photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new state task force has released four recommendations aimed at reducing prescription drug prices that are skyrocketing in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Prescription Drug Task Force, which she announced during her 2020 State of the State address, presented its report on Tuesday. The bipartisan group of state lawmakers is calling for the following four steps to keep drug prices in line:

  • Require transparency reports from drug manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers and hospitals.
  • Require pharmacy benefit managers to obtain a new state license.
  • Hold anyone profiting from high drug prices accountable.
  • Find ways to make necessary medication affordable for all families.

“I am eager to continue to work with the Legislature to pass these bipartisan policy recommendations so we can make sure families can get the critical essentials they need without sacrifices,” Whitmer said.

She noted that medication for diabetes, heart disease, depression and other chronic health conditions has more than doubled over the past six years. The task force worked with health policy experts and stakeholders to develop a series of legislative solutions to the problem.

“Insurers, health care providers and the pharmaceutical industry all have a role to play in ensuring Michiganders can afford necessary medications, and I look forward to our continued partnership on this important effort,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

