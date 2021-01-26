Michigan turns 184, check out how it became a state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a state with an amazing history. Did you know that the state once had a battle with Ohio? Or did you know the Upper Peninsula was added as part of a deal that gave Toledo to our southern neighbor? How about the fact that there was once another “Great” Lake?

A good place to start learning about Michigan’s wild history is with it’s origin as a state. In the video below, the Michigan History Center shares how Michigan became a state 184 years ago today.

