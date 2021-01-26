Advertisement

Michigan turns 184, check out how it became a state

The Michigan History Center shares a video of the origin of Michigan
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a state with an amazing history. Did you know that the state once had a battle with Ohio? Or did you know the Upper Peninsula was added as part of a deal that gave Toledo to our southern neighbor? How about the fact that there was once another “Great” Lake?

A good place to start learning about Michigan’s wild history is with it’s origin as a state. In the video below, the Michigan History Center shares how Michigan became a state 184 years ago today.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
The hospital chose the first five vaccine recipients because they make up the full line of care...
COVID-19 vaccination process remains challenging as thousands of people sign up to get the shot
A Michigan prescription drug task force is releasing four recommendations to lower prices.
Michigan task force releases 4-part plan to lower prescription drug prices
Lapeer Community Schools teacher up for presidential math and science award
McDonald's spicy McNuggets dipped in Mighty Hot Sauce will be available for a limited time.
McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce returning Feb. 1