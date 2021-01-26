Advertisement

‘Multiple people injured’: Possible tornado damage in northern Jefferson County, Ala.

The storm left downed power lines and debris littering the ground in Fultondale, Alabama.
The storm left downed power lines and debris littering the ground in Fultondale, Alabama.(Source: Cody Faile via CNN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders from several agencies are searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County, Alabama, early Tuesday morning, WBRC reports.

“Multiple injuries, major structural damage. I cannot confirm how many injuries or deaths at this time. Multiple agencies are on scene still searching and removing trapped occupants,” said Justin McKenzie, the Fultondale Fire assistant chief.

There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County after a possible tornado touched down late Monday night.

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.

There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.

There are also reports of damage to homes in the Fultondale area.

Other images show some serious damage at the intersection of North Pine Hill Road and Carson Road.

There are also reports of damage on Sunhill Road in Center Point. The mayor of Center Point confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down in the same area. The church’s steeple was blown off the roof.

The Hoover Fire Department assisted Fultondale first responders in helping with a search and rescue after the storms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

Sacramento-area National Weather Service forecasters predict an abundance of snow in the Sierra...
‘Historic’ snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
More than 60 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as two major storm systems take...
Winter storms expected to spawn historic snowfall in western half of US
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation