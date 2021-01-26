Advertisement

Police looking for group accused of stealing from Shiawassee County storage facility

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PERRY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help identifying several suspects accused of stealing property from a storage facility in Shiawassee County several times over the past two months.

Michigan State Police say the suspects have stolen property valued at thousands of dollars from Perry Mini Storage at 4250 W. Lansing Road. The thefts started sometime in December and have continued this month.

Investigators are not sure how many suspects are involved in the thefts. Anyone with information that may help police identify the suspects is asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-732-1111 or 989-415-0984.

