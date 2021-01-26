Scattered snow and slick roads

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring snow showers to Mid-Michigan today. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and slick, so make sure you’re giving yourself lots of extra time to reach any destination throughout the day. Snow will wind down later this evening with scattered lake effect flurries in the thumb into tomorrow.

3-5″ is expected for the Tri-Cities and tip of the Thumb. The further north you go the less you’ll see with totals of <1-3″ expected, as well as along the I-69 corridor. Further south we could see some freezing drizzle so use extra caution if you’ll be heading toward Ann Arbor or Detroit today.

Temps stay relatively steady through the afternoon, hovering around 30 degrees. It’ll feel more like 20 all thanks to a NE wind at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s. Winds go down to around 10mph out of the N overnight, causing a little bit of lake effect in the thumb.

Elsewhere some clouds break up, helping temperatures to drop into the lower teens. We don’t recover a whole lot tomorrow afternoon with highs Wednesday in the lower 20s.

We’ll wake up to single digit temps Thursday morning!

