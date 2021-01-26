Search continues for suspect who killed Saginaw father of two

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One week ago, a restaurant manager was shot and killed in Saginaw County as he was leaving work for the night.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect

They have a few leads and you might think outside a popular restaurant, in a business district there might be surveillance video of what happened from somewhere, but so far, they’ve found none.

“My detectives, I give them every credit in the world, they have have been working day and night, overturning very stone,” says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

It was around 9:20 pm last Tuesday when 38-year-old Donald Patrick, Junior was closing up the Hooters restaurant on Bay Road in Kochville Township when investigators say a man came up to him in the parking lot and shot him.

A witness told police he heard six to seven gunshots in the area.

“Turned in the direction of the sounds and saw an individual running from where ultimately was the crime scene, but it was white hooded sweatshirt, a male subject and that was about it, heading east toward the Walmart,” says Federspiel.

Patrick had two children and according to a Gonfundme page, his daughter Ladonna is expecting a child, Patrick’s first grandchild.

Patrick was at the restaurant alone. Investigators have not been able to find surveillance video that captured the shooting.

“It’s got to be a be a video that was pointed in the right direction, with a camera that wasn’t too far away,” he says.

Federspiel says he believes the killer knew Patrick.

“I would say yes, I would think so, knowing someone’s routine, what time they get out of work, things like that, more than likely,” he says.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information on the case to give his office a call.

