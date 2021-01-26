Train derailment blocks traffic on Bay City’s north side

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic is blocked in an industrial area on Bay City’s north side after a train derailed Tuesday morning.

The train came off the tracks in an industrial area along Wilder Road east of Patterson Street in Bangor Township around 10:10 a.m. Railroad officials are not sure how long clean up will take.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

