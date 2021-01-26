Transgender veteran is cautiously optimistic over transgender military ban reversal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (01/26/21)- Serving their country was something Kole (why-kiss) Wyckhuys was drawn to early in life. Coming from a family with history of serving.

So Kole joined the Army in 2002.

“The discipline the security the patriotism, respect and honor that abroad you know that, you know, I guess, influenced part of my decision to join after I got out of college,” said veteran Kole Wyckhuys.

Kole served as a female during the “don’t ask don’t tell’” policy.

A difficult time for service people that are also members of the LGBTQ community.

That policy was repealed in 2011 during the Obama Administration.

A few years after Kole left the Army and transitioned. And then in 2017 the Trump Administration banned all transgender people from serving in the military.

That ban was in effect until Monday when President Joe Biden signed an executive order repealing it,

“I have a little bit of fear for transgender folks who are served for their safety, how people are going to respond and react to that and to them. But I have faith that in this transition and with this rollback or not rollback but a reversal of the band that we can begin to express all people as whole people and authentic people over they identify whatever they look like,” Wyckhuys said.

Kole hopes this reversal shows that love of country and the ability to serve has little to do with a person’s gender and how they identify.

“It shows that LGBTQ i A plus identified people are real people with real talents who can serve their country and our authentic country. And this is somebody, are people at the highest levels of this country saying, These people are real people, and deserve respect and honor. Wyckhuys said.

