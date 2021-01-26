Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan residents will begin putting their trash out at the curb on a different day next week.

Republic Services is changing some routes in rural areas of Genesee, Gratiot, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties to balance the amount of trash collected with available resources. The company says COVID-19 has led to an increase in residential waste and the need to balance routes.

The changes take effect Feb. 1 and Republic Services says customers will receive a notification in advance.

The revised residential garbage collection schedule includes:

Ashley -- Tuesday.

Byron -- Monday.

Clayton Township -- Monday.

Corunna -- Monday.

Fenton and Fenton Township -- Friday.

Linden -- Wednesday.

Mayville -- Tuesday.

Millington and Millington Township -- Thursday.

Montrose and Montrose Township -- Tuesday.

Mundy Township -- Tuesday.

Otisville -- Thursday.

Vernon -- Monday.

Areas of Mid-Michigan not listed her will continue having their garbage collected on the same day every week.

