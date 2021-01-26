Advertisement

Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week

Republic Services is balancing routes due to increased residential trash during the coronavirus pandemic
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan residents will begin putting their trash out at the curb on a different day next week.

Republic Services is changing some routes in rural areas of Genesee, Gratiot, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties to balance the amount of trash collected with available resources. The company says COVID-19 has led to an increase in residential waste and the need to balance routes.

The changes take effect Feb. 1 and Republic Services says customers will receive a notification in advance.

The revised residential garbage collection schedule includes:

  • Ashley -- Tuesday.
  • Byron -- Monday.
  • Clayton Township -- Monday.
  • Corunna -- Monday.
  • Fenton and Fenton Township -- Friday.
  • Linden -- Wednesday.
  • Mayville -- Tuesday.
  • Millington and Millington Township -- Thursday.
  • Montrose and Montrose Township -- Tuesday.
  • Mundy Township -- Tuesday.
  • Otisville -- Thursday.
  • Vernon -- Monday.

Areas of Mid-Michigan not listed her will continue having their garbage collected on the same day every week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

The hospital chose the first five vaccine recipients because they make up the full line of care...
COVID-19 vaccination process remains challenging as thousands of people sign up to get the shot
A Michigan prescription drug task force is releasing four recommendations to lower prices.
Michigan task force releases 4-part plan to lower prescription drug prices
Lapeer Community Schools teacher up for presidential math and science award
McDonald's spicy McNuggets dipped in Mighty Hot Sauce will be available for a limited time.
McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce returning Feb. 1