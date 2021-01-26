Whitmer delivering State of the State address on Wednesday evening

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s third State of the State address has been scheduled for Wednesday evening.

She will address a joint session of the Michigan House and Senate at 7 p.m. in the State Capitol. Whitmer’s speech will highlight the challenges the state is facing and outline her priorities for the next year.

Whitmer recently laid out a $5.6 billion COVID-19 relief and recovery plan to help Michigan end the coronavirus pandemic, make up for learning loss among K-12 students who haven’t been in a classroom much over the past year and jump start the state’s economy.

The plan calls for spending $275 million from the state’s general fund, $300 million from the School Aid Fund and about $5 billion in one-time COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government. The Legislature would have to approve most of that spending.

