Whitmer delivering State of the State address on Wednesday evening

The House Chambers are shown following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address,...
The House Chambers are shown following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (WNDU)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s third State of the State address has been scheduled for Wednesday evening.

She will address a joint session of the Michigan House and Senate at 7 p.m. in the State Capitol. Whitmer’s speech will highlight the challenges the state is facing and outline her priorities for the next year.

Whitmer recently laid out a $5.6 billion COVID-19 relief and recovery plan to help Michigan end the coronavirus pandemic, make up for learning loss among K-12 students who haven’t been in a classroom much over the past year and jump start the state’s economy.

The plan calls for spending $275 million from the state’s general fund, $300 million from the School Aid Fund and about $5 billion in one-time COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government. The Legislature would have to approve most of that spending.

ABC12 will air the State of the State address live on Facebook and online. Watch ABC12 News at Eleven for full coverage of Whitmer’s speech and reaction from area legislators.

