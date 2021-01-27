Cold temperatures to finish out the week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Brrr! We have a cold stretch ahead for Mid-Michigan, but we’ll also see a little sun as two high pressure systems drop in from the north.

Today’s highs will only be in the low 20s (normal high is 30) but a NNW wind at around 10mph will keep it feeling more like 10 degrees! We’ll see some sun and some clouds, and those in the thumb and north/inland could see scattered flurries due to lake effect.

Tonight we’re partly cloudy with a NW wind at 5-10mph. Temps look to fall into the single digits for most locations with wind chills tomorrow morning around 0, if not below.

Tomorrow afternoon we then only make it back to the low 20s.

Single digit low temps are expected for Friday and Saturday mornings also!

