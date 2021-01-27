Advertisement

Double shooting outside Flint liquor store leaves man dead, woman critical

Fenton Road and 12th Street
Fenton Road and 12th Street(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a double shooting outside a Flint liquor store Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fenton Road and 12th Street. Ambulances rushed a 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man to Hurley Medical Center, according to the Flint Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday evening and the woman was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No suspect description or a possible motive for the shooting were provided Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call Michigan State Police at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

